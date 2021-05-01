iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Trimmed by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 515,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $71.95 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50.

