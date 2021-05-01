iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Trading Down 0.8%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.03. 33,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 52,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86.

