iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.60 and last traded at $72.74. Approximately 13,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 93,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.