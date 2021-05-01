iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT) Trading Down 1.4%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.25 and last traded at $61.36. Approximately 96,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 251,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35.

