iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Up 56.4% in April

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the March 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IGF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23.

