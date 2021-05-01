iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IBTG stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 43.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

