iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

May 1st, 2021


iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,022,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,633,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,848,000 after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,912 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,403,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $93.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $102.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.18.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

