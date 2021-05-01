iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,022,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,633,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,848,000 after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,912 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,403,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $93.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $102.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.18.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

