iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 9.3% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $33,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,659,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

