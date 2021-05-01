iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Shares Down 1.2%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ)’s share price fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.28 and last traded at $74.56. 2,080,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,824,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.