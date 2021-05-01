iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,531 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $97,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

