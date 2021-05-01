iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) Shares Down 1%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) were down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 85,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 193,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.74.

