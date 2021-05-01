iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.61. 601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 26,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.