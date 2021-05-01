iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.45. 7,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 16,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40.

