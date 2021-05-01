iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Trading Down 2.8%

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX)’s stock price were down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $421.01 and last traded at $422.03. Approximately 1,299,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,261,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.96.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.