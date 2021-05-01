iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 40.7% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $145,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,260,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $235.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.65. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $152.40 and a 12 month high of $238.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

