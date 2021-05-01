iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,065,000.

IWF opened at $259.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.68 and a 12-month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

