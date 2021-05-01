iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Decreased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $158.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

