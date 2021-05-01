iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Goldstein Munger & Associates’ 9th Largest Position

Goldstein Munger & Associates lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after buying an additional 773,861 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $158.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

