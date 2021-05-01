iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $158.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.