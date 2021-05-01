iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,984 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after purchasing an additional 311,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.01 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $27.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.