iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

