iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

