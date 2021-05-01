iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,014,000 after acquiring an additional 44,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,920,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $405.79 and its 200-day moving average is $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.