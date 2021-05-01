iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lessened by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,092,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.39. The stock had a trading volume of 578,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $147.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

