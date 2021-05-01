iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

