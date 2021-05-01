iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average of $126.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

