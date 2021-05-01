iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 158.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 629,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 321,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 91,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,582,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 60,293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

