Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Market Capitalization Hits $907,861.69

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $907,861.69 and $255,188.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.23 or 0.00821957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00095406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00044437 BTC.

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,935 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

