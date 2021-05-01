Italo (XTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,858.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 49.5% lower against the dollar. Italo has a market cap of $113,145.89 and $4,858.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00281894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.44 or 0.01077839 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00718857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,445.97 or 0.99956613 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,887,166 coins and its circulating supply is 17,887,166 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

