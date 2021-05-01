Itiquira Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.74. 5,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 10,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

About Itiquira Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.