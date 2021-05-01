J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $115,967,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,901 shares of company stock worth $10,584,638 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

Shares of JBHT opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

