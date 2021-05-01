J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Update

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JDWPF remained flat at $$17.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JDWPF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.