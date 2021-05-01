James D. Thompson Sells 7,500 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $480,000.00.

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 235.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 227.7% during the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

