Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Down 31.9% in April

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JPXGY traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 41,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. Japan Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

