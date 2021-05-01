Jcr Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in April

Jcr Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,100 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the March 31st total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of JCRRF opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90. Jcr Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Jcr Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

