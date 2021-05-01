Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Update

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the March 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 628.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRTGF opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Jet2 has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRTGF. Barclays began coverage on Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

