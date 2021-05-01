JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several research analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of JOAN opened at $13.73 on Friday. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.