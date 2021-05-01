Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.68 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.11 billion to $23.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $25.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,023,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

