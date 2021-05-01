Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,441 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 398,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 178,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.