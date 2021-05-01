Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.14

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 135.14 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 157.80 ($2.06). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 155.80 ($2.04), with a volume of 702,374 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.14. The firm has a market cap of £693.15 million and a P/E ratio of -23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($65,220.80). Also, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £107,800 ($140,841.39).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

