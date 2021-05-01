JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 161,547 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,547 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of GreenSky worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

