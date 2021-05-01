JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 49,968 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 425.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth $10,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

MPAA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

MPAA stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.61 million, a P/E ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.