JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 102,535 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 167.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Cerus worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 23,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $151,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,913,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,434.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERS stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

