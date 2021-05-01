JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 56,766 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 309.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Columbia Financial worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 39,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

CLBK stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.33. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Research analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.