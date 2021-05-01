JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of BEST worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BEST by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,034 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of BEST by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,041,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 794,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 270,852 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BEST by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 108,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BEST alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.72. BEST Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

BEST Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST).

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.