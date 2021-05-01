JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Agilysys worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Agilysys’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

