JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL opened at $39.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.