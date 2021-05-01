JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 683.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $17.31 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

