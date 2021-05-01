JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Northrim BanCorp worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.