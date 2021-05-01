JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 240.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Alerus Financial worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRS stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Alerus Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $499.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

